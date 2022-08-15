  • Saki Baba hits her tee shot on the 17th hole during the U.S. Women's Amateur final in Washington on Sunday. | KYODO
    Saki Baba hits her tee shot on the 17th hole during the U.S. Women's Amateur final in Washington on Sunday. | KYODO

  • KYODO

  • SHARE

Los Angeles – High schooler Saki Baba won the U.S. Women’s Amateur golf championship on Sunday, beating Canadian Monet Chun in the match-play final at the Chambers Bay course in Washington.

The 17-year-old Baba became the first Japanese player to win the tournament since Michiko Hattori in 1985 by beating the 21-year-old Chun 11 and 9.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,