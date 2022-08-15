  • Shohei Ohtani hits an RBI single against the Twins during the Angels' win in Anaheim, California, on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani scored one run and drove in another to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 and wrap up a 2-1 series win on Sunday.

The two-way star scored the tying run at 2-2 on Luis Rengifo’s two-run double in the third and later brought home the final run of the game with a single in the seventh.

