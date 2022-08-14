  • Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag watches his team face Brentford during a Premier League match in London on Saturday. | REUTERS
Manchester – Erik ten Hag expressed his surprise at seeing Manchester United capitulate in a 4-0 defeat at Brentford that leaves the Red Devils at the bottom of the Premier League for the first time in 30 years.

But after just two games in charge, the Dutchman is getting a crash course in United’s new reality.

