  • Vissel's Koya Yuruki (second from left) celebrates after scoring his second goal against Consadole in Sapporo on Saturday. | KYODO
  • Kyodo

Vissel Kobe grabbed three vital points in their battle to avoid relegation from the J. League top flight on Saturday, beating Consadole Sapporo 2-0 following a first-half brace from Koya Yuruki.

Takayuki Yoshida’s squad came into the match at Sapporo Dome dead last in the 18-team first division following four straight losses across all competitions.

