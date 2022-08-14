  • All Blacks coach Ian Foster (center) embraces scrum half Aaron Smith after defeating South Africa's Springboks in their Rugby Championship match in Johannesburg on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    All Blacks coach Ian Foster (center) embraces scrum half Aaron Smith after defeating South Africa's Springboks in their Rugby Championship match in Johannesburg on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Johannesburg – Under-fire All Blacks coach Ian Foster praised his team and criticized the New Zealand media after a 35-23 triumph over South Africa in the Rugby Championship on Saturday in Johannesburg.

The second-round victory halted a horror run in which New Zealand lost five of six matches, including three to Ireland and one each to France and South Africa.

