  • Romania's David Popovici poses with his gold medal after winning the men's 100-meter freestyle final and setting a new world record at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Romania's David Popovici poses with his gold medal after winning the men's 100-meter freestyle final and setting a new world record at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Rome – David Popovici reacted with “euphoria” after swimming the “best race I ever did” to break the men’s 100-meter freestyle world record at the European Championships in Rome on Saturday.

“It’s nice being able to say that I am the fastest to ever do it,” Popovici said.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,