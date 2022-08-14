  • Italy's Giorgio Minisini competes in the men's artistic swimming solo technical final during the European Aquatics Championships in Rome on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
    Italy's Giorgio Minisini competes in the men's artistic swimming solo technical final during the European Aquatics Championships in Rome on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Rome – Giorgio Minisini made sporting history at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome when he became the first winner of a men’s artistic swimming competition at a major international event.

Every competitor in the solo technical final on Friday ended up on the podium. Spaniard Fernando Diaz del Rio was second, with Serbian Ivan Martinovic a distant third.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,