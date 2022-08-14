  • Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who hasn't played this year due to a broken left wrist, will miss the rest of the season and part of next season after receiving an 80-game suspension for doping. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., who hasn't played this year due to a broken left wrist, will miss the rest of the season and part of next season after receiving an 80-game suspension for doping. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

San Diego Padres manager Bob Melvin spoke with suspended Fernando Tatis Jr. on Saturday and said the star shortstop “feels remorseful” over testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

Major League Baseball announced Friday that Tatis was suspended 80 games for testing positive for Clostebol, a banned substance.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,