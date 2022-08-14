  • Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is greeted in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Twins in Anaheim, California, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Anaheim, California – Shohei Ohtani’s 26th home run put the Los Angeles Angels on the path to a 5-3, 11-inning come-from-behind win over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Trailing 3-0 at Angel Stadium, Ohtani hit a solo homer with two outs in the eighth, just clearing the fence behind center field and just past the outstretched glove of Byron Buxton.

