  • SoftBank outfielder Ukyo Shuto (second from right) is greeted at home plate by his teammates after hitting a walk-off home run against Orix in Fukuoka on Saturday. | KYODO
  Kyodo

Fukuoka – Hawks center fielder Ukyo Shuto made a huge catch early in the game and blasted a ninth-inning sayonara home run to end it, lifting the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks to a 5-4 walk-off win over the Orix Buffaloes on Saturday.

The Hawks, second in the Pacific League, blew a three-run eighth-inning lead, but reliever Livan Moinelo (1-1) retired the Buffaloes in order in the ninth, and Shuto hit the first pitch he saw from rookie Yuki Udagawa (0-1) who was pitching in just his fourth career game.

