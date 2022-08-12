  • Nick Kyrgios serves against Alex De Minaur during the third round of the Canadian Open in Montreal on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Nick Kyrgios serves against Alex De Minaur during the third round of the Canadian Open in Montreal on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Australian Nick Kyrgios produced another extraordinary performance to demolish compatriot Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-3 at the Canadian Masters on Thursday, one day after stunning world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.

The fiery Wimbledon finalist has been playing the best tennis of his career and is showing no signs of slowing down in Montreal, where he won the first four games of an opening set in which De Minaur won scarcely more than half of his first-serve points.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)