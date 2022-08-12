Australian Nick Kyrgios produced another extraordinary performance to demolish compatriot Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-3 at the Canadian Masters on Thursday, one day after stunning world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev.
The fiery Wimbledon finalist has been playing the best tennis of his career and is showing no signs of slowing down in Montreal, where he won the first four games of an opening set in which De Minaur won scarcely more than half of his first-serve points.
