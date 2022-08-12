  • The FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 23. | REUTERS
    The FIFA World Cup trophy is displayed at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on May 23. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Doha – FIFA officially moved up the opening match of this year’s World Cup by one day to Nov. 20 on Thursday, a rare change made so that host Qatar can feature in the gala game.

Soccer’s top officials universally approved the decision, FIFA said in a statement, while Qatar said it would provide unspecified help to fans affected by the change.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,