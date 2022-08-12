Doha – FIFA officially moved up the opening match of this year’s World Cup by one day to Nov. 20 on Thursday, a rare change made so that host Qatar can feature in the gala game.
Soccer’s top officials universally approved the decision, FIFA said in a statement, while Qatar said it would provide unspecified help to fans affected by the change.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.