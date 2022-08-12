  • Yuzuru Hanyu skates during the Pyeongchang Winter Games in February 2018. | KYODO
Sendai – Figure skating great Yuzuru Hanyu has opened up about his thoughts and aims as a professional performer.

Asked during a recent interview if he wants to run ice shows and tours as an organizer, Hanyu, who turned professional in July, said, “I’m now working while having such thoughts.”

