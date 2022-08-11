  • Nick Kyrgios hits a return against Daniil Medvedev during the second round of the Canadian Masters in Montreal on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Nick Kyrgios extended the best run of his career by taking out world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev at the Canadian Masters on Wednesday — a win that surprised everyone but the Australian.

Charged with confidence after his run to the Wimbledon final and a tournament win in Washington last week, Kyrgios reacted with dismay at questions that suggested the victory should mark some sort of career high.

