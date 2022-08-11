  • All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett (left) is tackled by South Africa prop Frans Malherbe (right) and Eben Etzebeth during their Rugby Championship match in Mbombela, South Africa, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
All Blacks flyhalf Beauden Barrett said he feared the worst after landing head-first after a mid-air challenge against South Africa but that his team will continue to be courageous under the Springboks’ high ball.

Barrett was upended by South Africa winger Kurt-Lee Arendse while rising to intercept a box kick and crashed heavily to the turf late in the 26-10 defeat at Mbombela Stadium last Saturday.

