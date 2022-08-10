  • Kim Min-seok's 18-month competition ban will potentially allow him to participate in the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics. | NTB SCANPIX / TERJE BENDIKSBY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

Olympic speed skater Kim Min-seok has been handed a lengthy ban from competition by the Korea Skating Union (KSU) after crashing his car following a party at the national training center south of Seoul.

The 23-year-old crashed his car into a barrier between the road and pavement in July while giving three fellow skaters a lift back to their dormitory from a birthday party at the center, news agency Yonhap reported.

