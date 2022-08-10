  • Poland's Pawel Fajdek celebrates after winning the men's hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 16. | REUTERS
    Poland's Pawel Fajdek celebrates after winning the men's hammer throw at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon, on July 16. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

Poland’s Tokyo Olympics hammer throw bronze medal Pawel Fajdek will travel to this month’s European Championships in Munich by car, as the five-time world champion is keen to avoid losing his gear for the third time by traveling by plane.

“After the last misadventures, I’d rather pick a mode of transport which is a little safer,” Fajdek told Polish news outlet Sportowe Fakty.

