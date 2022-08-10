Poland’s Tokyo Olympics hammer throw bronze medal Pawel Fajdek will travel to this month’s European Championships in Munich by car, as the five-time world champion is keen to avoid losing his gear for the third time by traveling by plane.
“After the last misadventures, I’d rather pick a mode of transport which is a little safer,” Fajdek told Polish news outlet Sportowe Fakty.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.