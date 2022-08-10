  • American Talor Gooch is one of three golfers who had sued the PGA Tour in order to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

San Francisco – A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request by three LIV Golf Series players for a temporary restraining order that would them to play in the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup playoffs beginning this week.

U.S. District Court Judge Beth Labson Freeman made the ruling after a hearing at San Jose on the lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California.

