The only thing new about Shohei Ohtani winning 10 games and hitting 10-plus home runs this season is that it happened within the confines of one of Major League Baseball’s two leagues for the first time since 1918.
Ohtani achieved this “double-double” twice before, in 2014 and 2016, in the Pacific League, one of Japan’s two major leagues.
