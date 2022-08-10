  • Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani hits his 25th home run of the season during the seventh inning against the Athletics in Oakland, California, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani hits his 25th home run of the season during the seventh inning against the Athletics in Oakland, California, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

The only thing new about Shohei Ohtani winning 10 games and hitting 10-plus home runs this season is that it happened within the confines of one of Major League Baseball’s two leagues for the first time since 1918.

Ohtani achieved this “double-double” twice before, in 2014 and 2016, in the Pacific League, one of Japan’s two major leagues.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,