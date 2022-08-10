Oakland, Calif. – Shohei Ohtani won his 10th game on Tuesday, making him the first player with double-digit home runs as a batter and wins as a pitcher in a single Major League Baseball season since Hall-of-Famer Babe Ruth in 1918.
Ohtani (10-7) struck out five over six innings for the Los Angeles Angels in their 5-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
