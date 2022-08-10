  • Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani catches the ball during the third inning against the Athletics in Oakland, California, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani catches the ball during the third inning against the Athletics in Oakland, California, on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Oakland, Calif. – Shohei Ohtani won his 10th game on Tuesday, making him the first player with double-digit home runs as a batter and wins as a pitcher in a single Major League Baseball season since Hall-of-Famer Babe Ruth in 1918.

Ohtani (10-7) struck out five over six innings for the Los Angeles Angels in their 5-1 victory over the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , ,