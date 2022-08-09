  • Australia's women's cricket team celebrates after winning the women's cricket tournament of the Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS
Birmingham, England – Female cricketers say they would “love to go to LA” to chase Olympic glory after a strikingly successful debut at the Commonwealth Games.

Australia beat India by nine runs in Sunday’s final in front of a big, noisy crowd at Edgbaston to underline its status as the world’s best team.

