  • Fireworks erupt over Alexander Stadium during the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, on Monday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

Birmingham, England – Legendary Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne brought the curtain down on the Commonwealth Games in spectacular style on Monday, as dominant Australia celebrated finishing top of the medals table yet again.

Athletes swarmed Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium for a closing party that also featured UB40, Dexys and a tribute to Peaky Blinders, the global hit TV show about the city’s most notorious gang.

