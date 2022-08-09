  • Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has called out Hulu for its upcoming drama, which depicts his childhood and early career in the ring. | AFP-JIJI
Los Angeles – Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson has accused an unauthorized television drama of stealing his life story, comparing the streaming platform behind the upcoming series to a “slave master.”

“Mike,” which premieres on U.S. streamer Hulu beginning Aug. 25, is a scripted drama that reenacts moments from the controversial fighter’s life, from his early childhood and through his 1992 rape conviction.

