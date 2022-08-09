  • Blue Jays southpaw Yusei Kikuchi pitches against the Orioles in Baltimore on Monday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Baltimore – Yusei Kikuchi surrendered three home runs and was charged with his sixth loss Monday for the Toronto Blue Jays, who were beaten 7-4 by the Baltimore Orioles.

Kikuchi (4-6) lasted five-plus innings at Oriole Park, giving up five runs on six hits and three walks, while striking out four.

