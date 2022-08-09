  • Japan's first baseball team, Shimbashi Athletic Club, was formed by American-trained engineer Hiroshi Hiraoka (center row, center) in 1878. | JAPANESE BASEBALL HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM / VIA KYODO
In the 150 years since American educator Horace Wilson began teaching his students in Tokyo about baseball in 1872, the game’s meaning to Japan and the impact of this nation’s brand of baseball on the world have changed dramatically.

During that time, Japan has become a great baseball-playing nation, producing unique talents such as Hideo Nomo, Ichiro Suzuki, Shohei Ohtani and now Roki Sasaki.

