  • Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka hits a backhand against Nick Kyrgios in the men's singles final on day seven of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center in Washington on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Washington – Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios won his seventh ATP title and first in three years by defeating Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka in Sunday’s men’s final at the ATP and WTA Washington Open.

The 27-year-old Australian downed 96th-ranked left-hander Nishioka 6-4, 6-3 for his first ATP title since capturing the 2019 Washington crown.

