  • Retired track star Allyson Felix runs with her daughter, Camryn Ferguson, during a charity event in Los Angeles on Sunday. | REUTERS
Los Angeles – Allyson Felix, the most decorated woman in track and field history, called the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling ending the constitutional right to an abortion “shocking” and a “step back” for women on Sunday.

The sprinter, who won a U.S. record 11 Olympic medals before hanging up her spikes after competing in her final World Athletics Championships last month, has also been a champion for working mothers and said she was blindsided by the decision.

