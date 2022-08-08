  • Sue Bird dribbles during the first half of the WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago on July 10. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Sue Bird dribbles during the first half of the WNBA All-Star Game in Chicago on July 10. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • REUTERS

  • SHARE

Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird made an emotional farewell to a chorus of cheers, playing her final regular-season home game on Sunday after two decades with the Seattle Storm.

A record crowd of 18,100 turned up to Climate Pledge Arena, chanting “Thank you, Sue,” as the former No. 1 overall draft pick took a curtain call on her way to the playoffs.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,