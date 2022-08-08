Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird made an emotional farewell to a chorus of cheers, playing her final regular-season home game on Sunday after two decades with the Seattle Storm.
A record crowd of 18,100 turned up to Climate Pledge Arena, chanting “Thank you, Sue,” as the former No. 1 overall draft pick took a curtain call on her way to the playoffs.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.