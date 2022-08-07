  • Yoshihito Nishioka reacts after winning a game against Andrey Rublev during their City Open semifinal in Washington on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Kyodo

Washington – Yoshihito Nishioka reached the third final of his ATP singles career on Saturday when he beat top-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev in their Citi Open semifinal on Saturday in Washington.

The world No. 96 claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win over Rublev, a player who is ranked 88 places higher than him and has won three titles this year.

