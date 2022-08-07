  • Sanfrecce's Takumu Kawamura (right) celebrates his goal against Antlers at Kashima Stadium in Ibaraki Prefecture on Saturday. | KYODO
    Sanfrecce's Takumu Kawamura (right) celebrates his goal against Antlers at Kashima Stadium in Ibaraki Prefecture on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

Kashima, Ibaraki Pref. – Late substitute Takumu Kawamura broke the ice with his first career goal in the J. League first division, paving the way for Sanfrecce Hiroshima’s 2-0 win Saturday over Kashima Antlers.

The victory was the visitors’ first in five games. Antlers fell to fourth place with 40 points, two back of Kashiwa Reysol and one behind Cerezo Osaka.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,