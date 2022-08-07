  • Frontale defender Jesiel (bottom left) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal against F. Marinos in Kawasaki on Saturday. | KYODO
Kawasaki – Brazilian defender Jesiel headed in the last-gasp winner on Sunday, lifting two-time reigning J. League champions Kawasaki Frontale past the current first-division leaders, Yokohama F. Marinos, by a 2-1 final score.

The win at Kawasaki’s Todoroki Stadium moved Frontale to fourth on 40 points, eight behind Marinos with two games in hand.

