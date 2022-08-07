  • Kyodo

Kashima Antlers have come to a mutual agreement with manager Rene Weiler on the termination of his contract, the J. League first-division side announced Sunday.

Antlers have drawn three and lost two of their last five games under the 48-year-old Swiss, with their last victory a 2-1 July 2 win against Kashiwa Reysol.

