  • Indian soccer has been mired in uncertainty as the All Indian Football Federation struggles to resolve longstanding governance issues. | REUTERS
    Indian soccer has been mired in uncertainty as the All Indian Football Federation struggles to resolve longstanding governance issues. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

  • SHARE

Mumbai – World soccer’s governing body FIFA has reminded India’s football association that it risks losing the upcoming Under-17 Women’s World Cup and faces a ban due to “deviations” from an agreed roadmap aimed at sorting out governance issues.

India’s highest court disbanded the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport, amend the AIFF’s constitution and conduct elections that have been pending for 18 months.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, ,