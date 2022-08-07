Mumbai – World soccer’s governing body FIFA has reminded India’s football association that it risks losing the upcoming Under-17 Women’s World Cup and faces a ban due to “deviations” from an agreed roadmap aimed at sorting out governance issues.
India’s highest court disbanded the All India Football Federation (AIFF) in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport, amend the AIFF’s constitution and conduct elections that have been pending for 18 months.
