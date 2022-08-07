  • Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates winning gold and setting a new Commonwealth Games record in the women's 200-meter sprint in Birmingham, England, on Saturday. | REUTERS
Birmingham, England – Jamaican sprint queen Elaine Thompson-Herah romped to victory in the 200 meters and Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo held on to win the men’s 5,000 to complete contrasting Commonwealth Games golden doubles at Alexander Stadium on Saturday.

After breezing to gold in the 100 on Wednesday, Thompson-Herah made it look easy again coasting home in a Games record time of 22.02 seconds ahead of Nigeria’s Favour Ofili and Namibia’s Christine Mboma.

