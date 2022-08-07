  • Rakuten players celebrate their win over SoftBank at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome on Sunday. | KYODO
Fukuoka – Rookie Masaru Fujii pitched out of a no-out bases loaded jam, allowing the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles to come from behind in a 7-2 Pacific League win over veteran Tsuyoshi Wada and the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks on Sunday.

Fujii allowed an unearned run over four innings and did not figure in the decision. After a single, an error and back-to-back fourth-inning walks put SoftBank ahead 1-0 at PayPay Dome, Fujii slammed the door.

