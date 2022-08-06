Los Angeles – Phoenix Mercury and Connecticut Sun players observed 42 seconds of silence before their game on Thursday in solidarity with WNBA star Brittney Griner after she was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia.
The number honored Griner’s jersey No. 42 and the gesture brought tears to the eyes of players from both teams and from fans at Mohegan Sun Arena, where the moment ended with chants of “Bring her home!”
