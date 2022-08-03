San Jose, Calif. – Former world No. 1 Naomi Osaka made a winning return to the court on Tuesday, beating China’s Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 in a challenging first-round match at the Silicon Valley Classic.
Coming back from an Achilles injury that kept her sidelined since her first-round exit from the French Open, Osaka had her hands full against the 19-year-old Zheng, who looked to match the four-time Grand Slam winner’s power from the baseline.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.