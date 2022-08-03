  • Novak Djokovic has said he is preparing to compete in the U.S. Open despite not having received the COVID-19 vaccine. | REUTERS
There is a petition circulating to allow Novak Djokovic to play at the U.S. Open, but the Serbian appears likely to miss the entire North American hardcourt swing barring a sudden change in COVID-19 protocols in the United States and Canada.

Djokovic has refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine, yet the 21-times Grand Slam winner remains on the entry lists for the ATP 1000 events in Montreal and Cincinnati that serve as tune-ups for the Aug. 29-Sept. 11 U.S. Open in New York.

