  • Kyodo

San Diego – San Diego Padres ace Yu Darvish logged his 10th win of the year in a 13-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, reaching the benchmark for the first time since 2017.

The Padres won the first game of the doubleheader at Petco Park after an eight-player trade-deadline blockbuster bringing stars Juan Soto and Josh Bell to San Diego.

