  • Munetaka Murakami receives a bouquet from Swallows mascot Tsubakuro after setting an NPB record with five consecutive home runs at Jingu Stadium on Tuesday. | KYODO
    Munetaka Murakami receives a bouquet from Swallows mascot Tsubakuro after setting an NPB record with five consecutive home runs at Jingu Stadium on Tuesday. | KYODO
  • SHARE

Munetaka Murakami saw himself hitting a home run in a dream before Tuesday night's game against the Chunichi Dragons.

He turned that dream into reality in his very first at-bat of the game. Then, he went deep again in his next trip to the plate. The Tokyo Yakult Swallows slugger is so hot in real life, his dreams can't even keep up.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,