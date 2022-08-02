  • Naomi Osaka last competed at the French Open in May. | REUTERS
San Jose, California – Naomi Osaka said Monday she is feeling positive and hoping her good vibe continues as she makes a return from an Achilles injury at her first tournament since the French Open in May.

The former world No. 1 is a wildcard entrant at the Silicon Valley Classic this week, having seen her singles ranking fall to 41st in the world. She remains the highest-ranked Japanese in women’s singles, 59 spots ahead of Misaki Doi, but has faded from her once-dominant position in the game.

