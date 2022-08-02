  • The Estadio Centenario, located in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo, hosted the inaugural FIFA World Cup final in 1930. | ACTION IMAGES / PANORAMIC / VIA REUTERS
    The Estadio Centenario, located in the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo, hosted the inaugural FIFA World Cup final in 1930. | ACTION IMAGES / PANORAMIC / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Montevideo – Four South American countries will on Tuesday launch an unprecedented joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup, with the hope of bringing the global showpiece back to its first home.

Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile’s intention to bid has long been in the making.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,