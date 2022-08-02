  • England manager Sarina Wiegman celebrates winning the Women's Euro 2022 final in London on Sunday. | REUTERS
    England manager Sarina Wiegman celebrates winning the Women's Euro 2022 final in London on Sunday. | REUTERS

  • Reuters

England’s Football Association (FA) will have a conversation with coach Sarina Wiegman on extending her contract which runs until 2025, the governing body’s head of women’s soccer said on Monday after their European Championship triumph.

England secured a 2-1 victory over Germany in Sunday’s final to claim its first major title in front of a record crowd on home soil.

