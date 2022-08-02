  • Australian swimmer Kyle Chalmers has clashed with media over reports accusing him of snubbing former girlfriend and teammate Emma McKeon at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. | REUTERS
Birmingham, England – Australian swimmers have swept the podium, broken world records, set milestones and won a mountain of medals at the Commonwealth Games pool, but all anyone wants to talk about is a supposed ‘love triangle’ with golden girl Emma McKeon at the center.

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers and singer-turned-swimmer Cody Simpson — once romantically linked to American rocker Miley Cyrus — are the other two players in this frothy affaire de coeur that has been tabloid fodder for some time in Australia.

