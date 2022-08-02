  • The Players Championship is one of several PGA Tour invitationals set to receive an increase in prize money next season, rising from $20 million to $25 million. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Miami – Faced with a growing challenge from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, the PGA Tour announced a 2022-23 season schedule on Monday offering a record $415 million in prize money.

The PGA boosted the prize money at eight invitational tournaments, with The Players Championship set to pay out $25 million, and will offer $145 million in bonus money, including $75 million for the FedEx Cup playoffs, which will be trimmed to 70 players from the current 125.

