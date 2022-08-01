  • Shohei Ohtani hits a triple in the first inning against the Rangers in Anaheim, California, on Sunday. | KYODO
Anaheim, California – Two-way star Shohei Ohtani had two hits and a pair of walks for the Los Angeles Angels, who dropped the finale of a four-game series against the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Sunday.

Ohtani tripled and came around to score the Angels’ opening run on a Luis Rengifo single in the first inning at Anaheim Stadium as the Angels took a 2-1 lead through the fourth.

