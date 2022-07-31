  • Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot from the first tee during the first round of a LIV Golf event in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Friday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
For a high-profile tournament playing out under the banner of “golf, but louder,” it’s been a quiet few days.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, a controversial project to many, marked its debut in the eastern United States with a much-hyped appearance at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. A one-hour drive from Manhattan, former U.S. President Donald Trump’s lush, 520-acre property failed to attract the thousands of fans on Saturday that would typically swarm the fairways, merchandise tents and food venues of a pro event on the PGA Tour.

