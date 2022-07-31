New York – New York Yankees star Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in Major League Baseball history to reach 200 career home runs when he belted his 42nd of the season in an 8-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday.
Judge’s 364-foot, two-run blast off Royals pitcher Jonathan Heasley in the second inning made him the first Yankee to hit 42 home runs before Aug. 1 — breaking a tie with the legendary Babe Ruth, who hit 41 through July 31 in 1928.
