  • Former yokozuna Hakuho performs a ring-entering ceremony at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo on Jan. 7, 2016. | REUTERS
Former yokozuna Hakuho, the most decorated wrestler in sumo history, has assumed the toshiyori name of Miyagino and moved into a new role of stablemaster, the Japan Sumo Association said Thursday.

The 37-year-old, who won a record 45 grand sumo tournament titles before retiring last fall, had taken the sumo elder name Magaki and served as coach at the Miyagino stable in Tokyo’s Sumida ward.

