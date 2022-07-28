Russell Wilson is wearing a different uniform and participating in training camp at a new location.
The Denver Broncos’ new quarterback is just fine with the change of scenery.
Russell Wilson is wearing a different uniform and participating in training camp at a new location.
The Denver Broncos’ new quarterback is just fine with the change of scenery.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
Your subscription plan doesn't allow commenting. To learn more see our FAQ
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.